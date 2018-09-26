Construction workers evacuated due to gas leak at The Domain
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Roads are being reopened after a gas leak in The Domain was secured Wednesday morning.
Austin firefighters were called to 11920 Alterra Pkwy, next to Whole Foods Market, at 10:44 a.m. after a gas line was hit.
The Austin Fire Department said 220 construction workers working on a high-rise were evacuated as a precaution.
Additional details were not immediately available.
