Construction workers evacuated due to gas leak at The Domain

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Roads are being reopened after a gas leak in The Domain was secured Wednesday morning.

Austin firefighters were called to 11920 Alterra Pkwy, next to Whole Foods Market, at 10:44 a.m. after a gas line was hit.

The Austin Fire Department said 220 construction workers working on a high-rise were evacuated as a precaution.

Additional details were not immediately available.