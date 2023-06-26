AUSTIN (KXAN) — A construction vehicle that snagged a power line in south Austin caused a small grass fire Monday afternoon, the Austin Fire Department confirmed in a tweet.

The incident happened in the 12200 block of South Interstate 35, with all northbound and southbound lanes impacted.

A construction vehicle that snagged a power line in south Austin caused a small grass fire Monday afternoon, the Austin Fire Department confirmed in a tweet. (Courtesy: Austin Fire Department)

As a result, Austin Energy confirmed a power outage is impacting the areas near South I-35 and East Slaughter Lane, Old Lockhart Road and Bradshaw Road. As of 3:13 p.m. Monday, AE officials said they are waiting for conditions to be safe post-grass fire before turning power back on.

Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation tweeted just before 4 p.m. that both directions of I-35 north of SH 45 Southeast reopened, following a temporary closure.

AE reminded anyone impacted by Monday’s power outage can access the City of Austin’s cooling centers, hosted at city-run libraries and recreation facilities. CapMetro buses can transport residents to those centers, even if you are unable to afford a bus fare.

More details on where to find the closest cooling center to you is available online.