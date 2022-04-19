AUSTIN (KXAN) — Construction began Tuesday along a one-mile stretch of East Yager Lane in northeast Austin to make it safer for pedestrians and bicyclists.

The area set to be improved is between Natures Bend and Jourdan Crossing Boulevard, where several churches and schools can be found. Here’s what the project will add:

A new 8-10 ft. shared-use path on the south side of East Yager Lane

Crossing improvements at five intersections (which include ADA ramps, curb extensions and crossing islands)

New sidewalk connections between existing sidewalk gaps

A new protected bike lane on the north side of East Yager Lane

Map of project along East Yager Lane to improve the area for walkers and bikers (City of Austin Photo)

Construction should take about 12 to 18 months, Austin Public Works said, if there are no major delays.

The street will stay open during the project, with partial lane closures from time to time. Austin Public Works asks drivers to be aware and look out for traffic signs, cones and flags.

Austin City Council members held a virtual meeting early this month to tell residents living in the area about the project and answer their questions, Austin Public Works said.

The $2.8 million project is being made possible through Austin Mobility Bonds.