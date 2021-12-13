Construction starts on $3B mixed-use redevelopment near Domain

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — A Philadelphia-based company says it has officially started construction on a 66-acre, $3 billion community just east of the Domain in north Austin.

Brandywine Realty Trust’s project, located at 11501 Burnet Road, will feature 7 million square feet of office, residential, retail and hospitality spaces. The Austin Business Journal calls it “one of the biggest redevelopment projects in Austin’s history.”

Brandywine is promising to extend the borders of Austin’s “second downtown” area, calling it Uptown ATX. The project will be built in phases. The first three phases that are planned will be called One Uptown, The Chase at Uptown and Skyrise.

Learn more details about each phase online on the Austin Business Journal’s website.