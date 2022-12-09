AUSTIN (KXAN) — Slaughter Lane between MoPac Expressway and Interstate 35 is truly going through a transformation.

In the summer of 2023, the city is kicking off construction between MoPac and Brodie Lane where, in the last five years, there have been well over 400 crashes. That stretch of Slaughter Lane is just a mile and a half.

“I love this neighborhood, all of our neighbors know each other, ” Angie Flores said. She lives off Slaughter Lane just east of MoPac in the Sendera Neighborhood, and is the president of the HOA, “There tends to be quite a bit of speeding there along Slaughter Lane. And so we have had some bad accidents that happen along Slaughter.”

The City of Austin said there have been at least 427 crashes reported along on the stretch of the road between MoPac & Brodie Lane, resulting in 42 serious injuries. Just last month, a teenager was killed in a crash near Bowie High School.

“We’ve had people run into our wall along Slaughter Lane, because they’re speeding and lose control,” Flores said.

The City has been working with residents who live along Slaughter as they form the plan for this stretch of road.

“We have a lot of traffic, a lot of different age groups traveling, we have families traveling. And so we really want to make sure that everybody has the equal amount of safety and access no matter what form of travel that they’re taking,” Lauren Ramirez, with the City of Austin Transportation Department, said.

Next summer, the city will be adding a lane in each direction, a light at Norman Trail, new shared-use paths and pedestrian beacons. The City will be reducing the width of the median where you often see memorials with flowers and crosses. Flores said those memorials are a reminder to be safe while driving.

“It is a sobering reminder of the families that have lost loved ones there. And for those of us that have high school, kids that are driving age, we definitely always remind them to stay safe as they’re driving along Slaughter,” Flores said.