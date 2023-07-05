AUSTIN (KXAN) — A storm water improvement project overseen by the City of Austin’s Capital Projects Delivery Department is raising concerns for neighbors who live in the path of the construction site.

The neighborhood, located between Manor Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and situated west of Alexander Avenue, is surrounded by new developments and construction. Recently, large dump trucks and construction noises are the typical sights and sounds of the area. For the past month, neighbors said they have dealt with the Boggy Creek & MLK storm water improvements project.

Boggy Creek and MLK storm water improvement project

The City of Austin is digging up 22nd Streets between Alexander and Walnut avenues to install new storm drain pipes, underground units to filter and treat storm water, as well as relocate water and wastewater lines to make room for new storm drain infrastructure, according to a Watershed Protection Department spokesperson.

The goal of the project is to reduce the flood risk in the Chestnut neighborhood, the spokesperson added.

Anthony Maddaloni, who rents a home on 22nd Street, reached out to KXAN saying the construction has created huge problems for him and his neighbors.

Neighbors raise concerns

Maddaloni understands that “change is inevitable,” and a growing city like Austin will need to go through construction projects to expand and keep infrastructure up to date. But he said he has an issue with this current project because it is impacting his ability to get in and out of his home.

“Some days it can take like 15 to 20 minutes to communicate with the workers so that I can just get in and out of my house,” Maddaloni said.

Maddaloni added his water pressure has severely decreased since construction started, and crews have even hit a gas line. Sometimes trash crews are unable to get on the street to take away the trash, Maddaloni said, creating a bad stench along the street. He said he called 311 to report the problems.

“There’s no answer from the city. There’s no answer from 311. They’re supposed to get back to you within five days. They never do,” Maddaloni said.

A spokesperson with the Watershed Protection Department said both Austin Water and the specific project’s team were unaware of the loss of water pressure in the area until KXAN reached out about the problem. The spokesperson said water pressure issues need to be reported to the emergency dispatch team at 512-972-1000 to help pinpoint the issue. That number is monitored 24/7.

Maddaloni said there is a little communication from the construction crews about what work will be done each day, and he doesn’t know when he will be able to access the street.

Some of his neighbors decided to start parking their cars blocks from their street and walking to their home, but they ran into a problem with the severe heat that has plagued the area in the past month.

“Some of my neighbors are elderly. To walk a block in 103 degree weather to get to your car, it’s dangerous,” Maddaloni said.

Future of project

A Watershed Protection Department spokesperson said the project is expected to be completed by this fall.

Maddaloni said he wants to hear a plan of what construction will look like moving forward and have more communication from the project team.

“That would at least make me a little less stressed out about trying to get in and out of my house and my driveway,” he said.