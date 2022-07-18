AUSTIN (KXAN) — Construction on a new rail station that will make it easier for Austin FC fans to travel to Q2 Stadium will begin Monday.

Transportation leaders with Project Connect plan to hold a groundbreaking for what will become the McKalla Station at 6 p.m. Texas lawmakers, as well as local leaders like Mayor Steve Adler and Travis County Commissioner Jeff Travillion, will be there.

The station will be on the east side of the stadium on Delta Drive. It will have two regular platforms and also a special event platform to help increase transportation options for the North Burnet Road area.

The McKalla Station will be part of the MetroRail Red Line, which runs from Leander in the north to the convention center downtown.

As part of Project Connect, the city’s plan to install a new rail network, the Red Line will be renovated to include double tracking for high frequency service, quiet zones and a second new station at the Domain in addition to the McKalla Station.

The McKalla Station is scheduled to open in late 2023.

The entirety of Project Connect is estimated to cost $10.3 billion. About 302,000 people and 135,000 housing units are located within one mile of the project’s boundaries and are at risk for displacement, based on 2020 Census figures.