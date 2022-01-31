Construction on Austin apartments paused over rainwater concerns

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin has paused construction on an apartment complex near Boggy Creek in the southeast part of the city over rainwater runoff concerns.

The city’s Development Services Department said a work-stop order was issued Monday morning for the Villa Springs development along Bluff Springs Road due to “heavy sediment discharge.”

The company behind the project, California-based AMTEX, was told a silt fence must be reinstalled, according to a city spokesperson.

Stormwater from the worksite has been causing issues for nextdoor property owner Bryan Leach.

Leach has an RV and boat storage facility on five, mostly wooded, acres that once belonged to his grandfather. Leach also lives on the property.

He told KXAN murky water from the apartments pours onto his land every time it rains heavily since construction began last spring.

“It’s going to cause massive erosion and kill my trees,” Leach said.

“It’s going to completely destroy my forest,” he added. “There’s a bunch of gray foxes that used to live back there. All of their holes are filled with water and mud.”

KXAN reached out to AMTEX. In a statement, the company said it is working to install “additional rainfall control measures.”

“We have directed our engineers to continue working with county and city officials to determine any additional interim measures that can be taken to mitigate the sitaution until our permanent basins are constructed and operational,” a statement read.

Leach said he’s had several meetings with city officials. The Development Services Department told KXAN inspectors have made more than 30 visits to the site since January 2021, adding the inspectors “have noted no instances of flooding during their on-site visits.”

“I just need someone to help me fix this,” Leach said.

The city said work would not resume at the site until the silt fence is repaired.