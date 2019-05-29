Construction debris is a year-long eyesore, threatening wildlife in Manor
MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — People in a Manor neighborhood say they've had trash flying around their backyards for over a year. It's even made its way into a nearby pond system.
KXAN traveled to Manor to find out who's responsible for cleaning up.
"This is my backyard now. This is where I live. And this is how they are leaving it and it's not fair,” said Tom McPhee, who moved into the ShadowGlen development in December.
I was appalled when I walked through all the debris. And neighbors told me it had been like that for over a year. I investigated and got to the bottom of it with both Travis County and the ShadowGlen HOA in Manor. pic.twitter.com/cR0dQ80tFQ— Alex Caprariello (@alcaprari23) May 29, 2019
McPhee isn't happy with his neighborhood.
"We could've gotten a bigger house, but for me, what was more important was this space right here. This natural space,” McPhee said.
His lovely view in the ShadowGlen Development is tainted with manmade materials from builders at nearby construction sites.
Construction trash is everywhere near several homes in the ShadowGlen development in Manor. Neighbors say they've had to deal with it for over a year. I found broken nails and rusted aerosol cans beside a walkway where children play. pic.twitter.com/wz9jQ5esdj— Alex Caprariello (@alcaprari23) May 29, 2019
"Cans and bottles and piping and bricks. All kinds of stuff that you would think would be picked up."
"We've worked very hard to get our yard looking very pretty and we want everything to fall in place with it. But back behind the fence we have this eyesore,” said Cathy Simpson, who has lives in ShadowGlen for over a year.
Neighbors have walked through this area and found things like old nails and rusted aerosol cans. But they say what's most frustrating to them is that they can't get a straight answer about who is supposed to pick it up.
“They tend not to want to deal with hit. But when we come out, we look at it, and we're like, man,” Simpson said about contacting the HOA and the builders about the issue.
The ShadowGlen HOA told KXAN it has sent out notices demanding cleanup but hasn't seen a positive response.
The latest statement from the board of directors stated it's up to Travis County to ultimately enforce construction debris guidelines:
“ShadowGlen Community Association has been working with the City of Manor and Travis County to enforce construction debris rules and help clean up the areas around building sites. The HOA is appreciative that Travis County is taking action, conducting inspections, and enforcing the County’s construction debris regulations. We will continue to monitor the situation and address accordingly so our residents can live in a clean environment.”
McPhee just hopes someone steps up soon.
"Somebody is being paid to do this work and have this stuff and they need to be responsible for this stuff and be good stewards of the land,” McPhee said.
HOA reps told KXAN that no fines have been handed out to either the developer or the builders. A representative with Travis County said they are looking into it further. He added parts of the Shadowglen neighborhood would fall under the city of Manor’s jurisdiction.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
