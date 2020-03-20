Construction begins at Shoal Creek to address damage caused by landslides

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Construction began Monday on the southeast bank of Shoal Creek in an effort to restore flood capacity to the creek.

The project is taking place just north of Pease Park. Occasional traffic delays are expected in the 2600 block of North Lamar Boulevard between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays and on Saturdays between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. The construction will also close a popular dirt path that runs along the southeast bank of Shoal Creek.

The work being done is in response to two landslides, one which occurred in May 2018 and the other in May 2019. According to the City of Austin, since the first landslide Shoal Creek has eroded at least 20 feet, and is threatening two heritage trees.

Additionally, the landslides dropped a large amount of debris in Shoal Creek disrupting its flow. According to the Watershed Protection Department the debris in the creek could raise flood water levels in the surrounding area by two feet. This has the potential to block North Lamar Boulevard.

The project consists of widening a narrow section of the creek and removing loose debris.

This construction is part of a series of other projects to address damage to the creek from the landslides. A storm drain system was moved to the top of the slope, Austin Energy moved a nearby power pole and Austin Water rerouted a damaged wastewater line.