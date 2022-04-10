AUSTIN (KXAN) — Congresswoman Alma Adams (D-N.C.) will deliver Huston-Tillotson University’s 2022 commencement address, the university announced Friday. The 2022 Commencement Convocation will be held at 9 a.m. May 7 on the university’s campus, located at 900 Chicon St.

As part of her congressional career, Adams has served on the financial services, education and labor and agriculture house committees. She also founded and co-chairs the Congressional Bipartisan Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Caucus, per the release.

As part of her work with the HBCU Caucus, she helped secure $255 million in annual funding for “all Minority-Serving Institutions,” including Huston-Tillotson.

“Recognizing and celebrating our 2022 graduates and HT’s 50th year Class of 1972 with a Commencement Speaker who is an HBCU graduate and an ardent, relentless champion of our HBCUs is a powerful, meaningful, and extraordinary testament to the hard work and the heart work that we do at Austin’s oldest institution of higher learning and only HBCU,” said Dr. Colette Pierce Burnette, president and CEO of Huston-Tillotson, in the release.

Adams is a 1968 bachelor’s and 1972 master’s graduate of North Carolina A&T State University, prior to earning a Ph.D. in art education and multicultural education from Ohio State University in 1981. She has served as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives since 2014, after spending 20 years as a member of the North Carolina House of Representatives.