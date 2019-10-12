Congressman introduces bill aiming to make financial aid more accessible for students

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District is trying to make it easier for students to have access to financial aid for school.

Students fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. (KXAN Photo: Alex Hoder)

In response, they’re hosting dozens of workshops for students and their families to help them fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid with special counselors on hand to answer questions.

On Saturday, Rep. Lloyd Doggett was at one of those events held at Akins Early College High School and he unveiled a bill called the Equitable Student Aid Access Act.

“I believe every student will benefit from a provision that requires a uniformity in college responses,” said Doggett. He explained that his bill would increase the number of students who qualify for the full Pell Grant and make it easier for those students to access aid. “We want forms that bring it all together where every college uses the same form and there can be a clear comparison, cost to cost.”

The FAFSA became available for filing on Oct. 1, 2019, but it is recommended for students to fill out the application as soon as possible for them to have a better chance at receiving aid. The priority deadline is Jan. 15, 2020.