AUSTIN (KXAN) — Drivers heading through downtown Austin this weekend will need to find alternate detours as possible film production crews will be shooting along Congress Avenue.

Officials with the Austin Transportation Department confirmed Congress Avenue and Colorado Street will be closed between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday at the following locations:

Congress Avenue: full closure between 8th and 11th streets 9th, 10th and 11th streets will be closed “immediately one block east and west of Congress”

Colorado Street: full closure between 11th and 13th streets 11th, 12th and 13th streets will be closed between Lavaca Street and the Texas Capitol grounds



ATD also confirmed there will be intermittent closures along 8th Street, from Guadalupe Street to Trinity Street, and on 7th Street between Guadalupe Street and Trinity Street. Officials said officers will be onsite at these intermittent closure areas to help control traffic.

Detour signage will be posted to alert drivers about the closures, rerouting them to 5th and 6th streets.

A Netflix Productions key assistant location manager confirmed to KXAN the entertainment company had applied for a film permit with the Austin Right of Way Management division, which is under review. They have not yet confirmed the name of the project they’ve applied for to film in Austin.

KXAN also reached out to the Austin Film Commission for a list of projects currently filming in Austin or expected to film. We will update this story if a response is received.