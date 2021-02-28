Congratulations! KXAN’s Erin Cargile among pandemic frontline workers gifted free wedding

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Some lucky Central Texans who put themselves at risk to help others during the COVID-19 pandemic got a dream come true Sunday: a free wedding.

It was thanks to Loot Rentals, an Austin-based rental and leasing company, which decided to celebrate their 10th anniversary and give back to the community.

One of those special selected couples was KXAN’s Erin Cargile and Assistant News Director of CBS Austin, Sig Rydquist. Since the pandemic began, both have worked tirelessly to inform Central Texans while also welcoming their first child into the world, which is why Loot said they were chosen.

The other couple is a pair of occupational therapists whose office was partially transformed into a space for COVID-19 patient recovery.

The all-inclusive weddings were originally planned for Valentine’s Day, but since the winter storm swept through Texas, they were forced to postpone them.

2021 marks the fourth year the company has held a series of free pop-up weddings for locals in the community.