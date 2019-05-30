Condo complex residents say new bus lanes will affect trash disposal Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ( KXAN ) ( KXAN ) Condo complex residents say new bus lanes will affect trash disposal prev next

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A major city project aimed at making bus riders' lives a little easier is causing problems for people who live in its path.

Last month, KXAN reported that the city of Austin designed new bus lanes through one of the busiest corridors downtown using a contraflow lane on Guadalupe to get buses through quicker.

But people who live at a neighboring condo building say that took away an important service, and they're now worried about their safety.

For nearly 50 years, people in the Greenwood Towers Condominiums have dropped their garbage down a trash chute.

Condo owner Matthew Connolly says residents lost that easy access once construction began on Guadalupe, without much warning.

"Within a few days of informing the residents of what was happening, they were cutting into the street right in front of our access," Connolly said.

A spokeswoman for the Austin Transportation Department says city staff worked with the condo board and management to find a place to move the dumpster pick up out of the city right of way where buses will now run.

"Austin Transportation recently began construction on Guadalupe and Lavaca streets to implement safety and mobility improvements," the statement said. "This work will include a new northbound contraflow lane for buses on Guadalupe Street between 18th Street and MLK. Greenwood Towers’ trash and recycling dumpsters were located in this area on Guadalupe Street on City of Austin right of way. In order for this project to proceed, it was necessary to relocate these dumpsters off of this City of Austin right of way. City staff worked directly with Greenwood Towers management and the Greenwood Towers HOA board for several months to relocate the Greenwood Towers dumpsters out of the project area. City staff coordinated with Texas Disposal Systems to relocate the dumpsters to a location off of 18th Street."

With a new transit pattern and buses moving through it every 90 seconds during peak hours, the condo board says having someone pushing the dumpster there from the chute isn't a safe option. Therefore, it will be up to condo owners to get their trash bags across the street.

Connolly says a lot of people in the building are older, and some have mobility issues.

"They're saying we have to go across what's going to be an express bus lane, down a sidewalk which is not maintained and you cannot roll a wheelchair across it," Connolly said.

The condo association says when Greenwood Towers was built in the 1960s, using city rights of way was common, resulting in the design of the building's trash system.

"The residents are very upset at this situation," a representative for the condo association said. "They feel that this is a grandfathering issue for the dumpsters; the City allowed the developer to build the building 50 years ago with the dumpsters in this location. The entire building’s trash system was designed around the dumpsters in their current configuration. If the City is going to force the Greenwood Tower residents to move the dumpsters then the residents feel the City has a civic duty to relocate them to a permanent location that does not present a safety threat for the residents, and doesn’t devalue their homes or increase their cost of living."

"I'm not against the idea of improving bus traffic at all," Connolly said. "I think that's great. I don't know if they took into account everything, and definitely not how it affects our lives when they were deciding to do this."

The Greenwood Towers condo association is looking into hiring a professional service to move the dumpsters from the chute across the street, but they say that will increase residents' HOA fees.