AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Transportation continues to move forward with its plans to expand Interstate 35 through downtown Austin between U.S. 290 East and State Highway 71/Ben White Boulevard. That stretch is about eight miles long, and there are concerns surrounding the homes and businesses that line the highway.

Places like Aria Grand, an affordable housing complex in Austin’s Travis Heights neighborhood on the corner of the south I-35 frontage road and Woodland Avenue, are worried about the plan. TxDOT initially did not take the building into account while starting to design its building plans for the expansion.

That’s because the transportation agency officials said they rely on Travis County Appraisal District maps, Google images and Bing. When reviewing those maps, Aria Grand did not exist. It was just a vacant plot of land. The 70-unit housing complex opened in early 2020.

At the beginning of this year, TxDOT released an updated design with modifications that would account for the complex. A building alternative that carves out space to keep Aria Grand. However, there is another that could have an impact on the area, building alternative 2. TxDOT could also decide not to build and keep I-35 just as it is.

From previous coverage, these are the changes TxDOT has made since the August community meeting:

Alternative 2 changes

Accommodations for deck plazas from Fourth Street to Eighth Street only

Removing cap opportunity between Cesar Chavez Street and Fourth Street to minimize displacements

Alternative 3 changes

Displacement reductions by approximately 20 properties

Removal of proposed flyovers at Hwy. 290 East

All lanes lowered at Airport Boulevard, as opposed to elevated managed lanes

New bicycle and pedestrian crossings at Thurd, 15th and 41st streets

Mainlanes, managed lanes both lowered at Holly Street, while bypass lanes are elevated

Innovative intersection, known as a single point urban interchange, at East Riverside Drive to help accommodate Project Connect’s Blue Line

Bicycle and pedestrian-only intersection at Woodland Avenue

Shifting northbound frontage road to west side of downtown “to create a boulevard-style section” from Cesar Chavez Street to Dean Keeton Street.

Palm Park connection to east of I-35

Access removal at Woodward Street

Both alternatives have undergone the following changes since August’s workshop:

Alley access to Crestwood

Reconfigured northbound ramp near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

Addition of U-turn on northern side of Lady Bird Lake

Ardenwood Road will no longer connect to frontage road due to Red Line bridge

The Texas Department of Transportation highlighted changes to its I-35 Capital Express Central project in a memo to city officials last week. (Courtesy: Texas Department of Transportation)

TxDOT is expected to select a preferred alternative option to move forward with early next year following a public hearing.

The transportation agency will host a series of pop-up meetings starting next week to discuss the project and share information on the alternatives.

I-35 Capital Express Central Pop-Up Meeting

Date: March 22, 2022

Time: 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Project: I-35 Capital Express Central

Location:

Citi Trends

1144 Airport Blvd

Austin, TX 78702

I-35 Capital Express Central Pop-Up Meeting

Date: March 23, 2022

Time: 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Project: I-35 Capital Express Central

Location:

Goodwill Central Texas – Riverside

1819 S Pleasant Valley Road, Suite B

Austin, TX 78741

I-35 Capital Express Central Pop-Up Meeting

Date: March 24, 2022

Time: 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Project: I-35 Capital Express Central

Location:

Goodwill Central Texas – Airport

836 Airport Blvd

Austin, TX 78702

KXAN is waiting to hear back from Aria Grand management.