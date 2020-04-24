Company’s #IEatLocal initiative provides meals for employees, gives back to local food business

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Restaurants and food trucks are some of the hardest-hit businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. Many have been forced to shutter and some are barely scraping by during this time.

Austin business Silicon Labs is working to provide some relief by putting a little extra cash in its employees’ pockets. In Friday’s paycheck, employees will see an extra $15, and they’ve been told to use it to buy a meal from a local restaurant or food truck business.

“You just think of all those people and you want to do what you can to help bridge the gap as we’re going through the shut down so people can stay on their feet,” said Tyson Tuttle, the company’s CEO.

It’s part of the program #ieatlocal in an effort to help businesses cope with COVID-19.

“I think that, that not only helps financially but that it is really important for us to support the local businesses during this time of need,” Tuttle said.

For Tuttle and many of the company’s employees, a go-to favorite is DFG Noodles. It’s a food truck serving up a range of Asian cuisines owned by Cheryl Cunningham.

“It’s Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines,” Cunningham said. “It’s the Southeast Asia — the melting pot of Asia.”



















DFG Noodles (Source: Cheryl Cunningham)

DFG Noodles food truck was a Silicon Labs Friday favorite. Cunningham has set up shop each Friday for the last five years outside the downtown offices.

“It is a place that we fully depend on to make rent,” she explained.

DFG Noodles has been making around $170 to $500 a day compared to $3,500 to $5,000 the food company used to rack up before COVID-19. In order to break even, Cunningham said they have to make at least $958 each day.

“All of my savings are basically gone,” she said.

Cunningham said every month her food business bills are about $23,000.

“That’s just what we have to pay even if we’re nonoperational,” she said. “Let’s just say if this drags on for another few weeks, we’re done.”

While $15 a person may not seem like much, Cheryl says that one meal purchase could make a difference.

“I am so thankful Silicon Labs has kind of seen the light and is willing to put their money where their mouth is,” she said.

Tuttle hopes other business owners will follow suit. In a statement by Silicon Labs released on Friday, Tuttle said, “Please join us in our #ieatlocal movement to support your favorite local restaurant during this tumultuous time. Every meal we order can make a difference, especially if we all do it together.”

READ THE FULL STATEMENT: