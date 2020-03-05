LIVE: Company, victim of construction site thefts holds press conference at APD headquarters

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Representatives from an Austin-based construction company are holding a press conference at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in front of Austin Police Department headquarters to provide an update on the investigation into a series of thefts at construction sites.

The company, Motivado Group, says the thefts have been ongoing since January 2019, and there have been 36 separate incidents of construction materials stolen from sites.

“We have been begging for help daily, but the Mayor and Police Chief are simply not taking this seriously,” said Jon Standley, a partner with Motivado Group. “This is a crime wave and these thefts are adding to the cost of building critically needed housing and office space in Austin.”

In February, suspects broke into a construction site in broad daylight and stole close to $100,000 of materials. The incident was caught on camera, catching the getaway truck the suspects used. Motivado Group offered a $2,500 reward to anyone who might recognize the truck, or the people in the video, and can help lead police to an arrest.

“It is time for the City of Austin to take this seriously,” says Standley. “If we do not get help

soon, we will be forced to hire teams of armed guards with directions to protect life and

property.”