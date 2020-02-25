Company catches thieves in the act, needs help tracking them down

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin construction company is offering a $2,500 reward to anyone who can help track down burglars who the owner says stole tens of thousands of dollars in materials from one of its work sites.

A spokesperson for Motivado Group says the burglars cut the fence around the company’s work site on Banister Lane in south Austin Saturday evening, then used the company’s forklift to load the materials onto a truck.

Video captured by the company’s Ring camera shows the burglars loading up the supplies over a span of about 18 minutes. The company’s spokesperson says the Ring camera remotely notified the site’s superintendent of the movement quickly, so that the company could call 911.

Austin Police are investigating.

At 6 on KXAN, Jacqulyn Powell will explain why explain why this construction company believes the theft could be linked to others in the area.