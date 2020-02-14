Companies offer incentives to encourage alternative commuting options

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As Austin continues to grow so does the amount of cars on the road. Today, there are 75 Central Texas companies trying to make a difference by offering incentives to encourage employees to take alternative commuting options.

Many of these employers have teamed up with Movability, a nonprofit focused on finding the best options for all commuters.

Movabilty works with employers across the area to help them incorporate solutions such as teleworking, flex hours, passes to services like Car2Go or B-Cycle, subsidized transit passes, and assistance with carpooling.

