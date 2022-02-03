Community warming shelters to open Thursday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin and Travis County will open several warm shelters throughout the area at 9 a.m. Thursday.
The following community shelters will be open 24 hours a day for as long as conditions dictate. Individuals sheltering will be offered the opportunity to remain during the day and the upcoming nights.
- Dove Springs Recreation Center - 5801 Ainez Drive, Austin TX, 78744
- Dittmar Recreation Center - 1009 W. Dittmar Road, Austin, TX 78748
- Gus Garcia Recreation Center - 1201 E. Rundberg Lane, Austin, TX 78753
- Givens Recreation Center - 3811 E. 12th St., Austin, TX 78721
- Parque Zaragoza Recreation Center - 2608 Gonzales St., Austin TX 78702
Additionally, the following day warming centers will be open on Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m.- 9 p.m., for those needing to warm up and charge their electronic devices during the day.
- Cowan Elementary - 2817 Kentish Drive, Austin, TX 78748
- Wooten Elementary - 1406 Dale Drive, Austin, TX 78757