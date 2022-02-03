Community warming shelters to open Thursday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin and Travis County will open several warm shelters throughout the area at 9 a.m. Thursday.

The following community shelters will be open 24 hours a day for as long as conditions dictate. Individuals sheltering will be offered the opportunity to remain during the day and the upcoming nights.

Additionally, the following day warming centers will be open on Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m.- 9 p.m., for those needing to warm up and charge their electronic devices during the day.