Community organizers make care packages for Austin’s homeless

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Community organizers got together on Sunday to make 100 care packages for Austin’s homeless population.

“We want to really offer some compassion,” said Crystal Peña, who organized the event along with her friends who hold different roles in the Austin community.

They wrote caring notes of encouragement and included resource guides inside of the care packages. Volunteers collected socks, heat packs, brushes, water bottles, breakfast bars, food cards, toothbrushes and toothpaste, nail clippers and hygiene items.

They also hosted a blood drive in response to calls for help due to a shortage of O negative blood.

“I’m so blessed to be where I’m at in life and I empathize with all these people that need help, either blood or facing homelessness,” said Alwan Mortada, who helped his friend organize the event.

“We believe everyone has a gift to bring to help our community so we just want to inspire people to use that gift to bring about change,” Peña said.