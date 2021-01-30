Community holds Saturday vigil for Dr. Lindley Dodson

Community members met at Children’s Medical Group on Saturday, Jan. 30 to remember the life of Dr. Lindley Dodson. (KXAN/Tim Holcomb)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Community members gathered on Saturday night at the Children’s Medical Group in central Austin to remember the life of an award-winning doctor, who was the victim in a deadly SWAT standoff this week.

Dr. Lindley Dodson was found dead inside the pediatric office after a SWAT team breached the doors of the building, ending a 6-hour Tuesday night standoff, according to the Austin Police Department. She was a pediatrician at the office operated by Ascension Seton Dell Children’s Medical Center.

Dodson joined Children’s Medical Group in 2017, according to the CMG website.

Before coming to work in Austin, she was a Harvard Medical School instructor and was an urgent care doctor at Children’s Hospital Boston following her residency in Nashville. For 10 years, she worked at Dell Children’s Hospital in Austin and was named the hospital’s top pediatric doctor in 2012 and 2017.

Several fundraisers have been created in recent days to support Dodson’s family and her three children. An education fund has raised more than $100,000 for Dodson’s family as of Saturday. Austin-based fashion brand Kendra Scott will donate all proceeds from a line of bracelets sold this weekend to the Lindley Dodson Education Foundation.

The family’s church is accepting letters from the public. The church will process the letters to the family on Monday.

You can send a letter to the address below:

St. Austin Catholic Parish

Attention: Rachel Vaughn

2026 Guadalupe St.

Austin, Texas 78705