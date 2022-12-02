AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s largest permanent housing development for folks coming out of homelessness has brought back its annual Christmas celebration, the Community First! Village of Lights.

Over the next two weekends, local nonprofit Mobile Loaves & Fishes will offer folks an opportunity to see more than 250,000 lights choreographed to holiday music.

It’s entirely free for all to see, taking place within the massive 51-acre community that provides permanent housing for over 400 formerly homeless individuals.

“You’re getting a great opportunity to celebrate Christmas cheer and build community with our neighbors who have experienced chronic homelessness,” Mobile Loaves & Fishes Director of Community Empowerment Taylor Graham said.

The event also has a holiday market full of fine art, ceramics and jewelry — all handcrafted gifts created by the neighbors at Community First! Village.

After living on Austin’s streets for two years, Jason Redman moved into the village this summer. Now, he’s selling artwork at the holiday market as a means of income.

“This is what I do to eat, live and pay rent,” Redman said. “I paint, so any paintings purchased helps me tremendously.”

The walkable holiday experience comes with provided parking nearby at the Travis County Expo Center.

You must enter the Expo Center off Decker Lake Road at gate three. From there, shuttle buses will take you to and from the village.

The Community First! Village of Lights opens up Friday night from 5:30-9 p.m. It’s also open this Saturday.

To RSVP, you can visit the Mobile Loaves & Fishes website.