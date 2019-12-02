Community can weigh in on future of ACC Pinnacle campus

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Community College is hosting two community conversations to gather input about what its Pinnacle Campus in southwest Austin should become.

ACC plans to share information about its Campus Master Planning process and gather feedback and ideas at meetings Monday from 8:30-10 a.m. and Tuesday from 6-7:30 p.m. Both will take place at Oak Hill United Methodist Church at 7815 U.S. Highway 290, across from the campus.

In 2018 ACC closed its Pinnacle Campus for repairs. Earlier this year the Board of Trustees declared the Pinnacle Campus as “surplus property,” which would have allowed them to sell it. The trustees hired a real estate firm to see if there was any interest in the 10-story building built in 1984. ACC said trustees reviewed bids in November but “dismissed all current offers.”

“The college is currently in the research phase of developing plans for a future campus on the Pinnacle site,” according to its website.