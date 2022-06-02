AUSTIN (KXAN) – After previously initiating the process to grant historic protections for some Colorado and 4th Street LGBTQ+ bars, the City of Austin’s Historic Landmark Commission voted unanimously to deny and postpone indefinitely the historic zoning of the areas.

The commission’s decision was in accordance with the staff recommendations.

On May 4, the HLC initiated the historic protections for properties on 4th and Colorado streets.

Originally, a development company sought after demolishing the properties to build a 40-story building, which some speakers said threatened Austin’s LGBTQ+ community. The company proposing the project argued the bars did not meet the city’s criteria for historic protections.

In the May 4 meeting, there were 327 comments submitted that opposed the demolitions. The comments from board members varied between the set criteria for historic preservations and the desire to protect Austin’s LGBTQ+ community.

Since the motion for the historic preservation of the area was denied, Oilcan Harry’s, Neon Grotto and the Coconut Club could be demolished for future construction projects.