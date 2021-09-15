Commission tasked with redrawing Austin’s districts approves preliminary map

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A commission selected to help redraw the City of Austin’s 10 districts approved a preliminary map Wednesday night.

The Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission (ICRC), made up of 14 Austin residents who volunteered for the job, discussed the map at a meeting at the Permitting and Development Center. The public was allowed to attend and give feedback.

The district changes are based on 2020 Census data. This means you could be in a different city council district.

The proposed map adds about 20,000 people per district, but it’s not a done deal. Austinites will get a chance to weigh in on the proposed map.

Since the start of the redistricting process in July, the ICRC has hosted 12 public forums to discuss the mapping process and listen to residents.

The commission will work with a mapping specialist to make revisions if need be. It is expected to vote on a final map to present to Austin City Council in late October.

One of five forums is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Gus Garcia Recreation Center off Rundberg Lane. You can view the full schedule below.

Public Forum No. 1

Saturday, Sept. 18: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Gus Garcia Recreation Center

1201 E. Runberg Lane, Austin, TX 78753

Public Forum No. 2

Tuesday, Sept. 21: 6-8 p.m.

Mayfield Cottage

3505 W. 35th St., Austin, TX 78703

Public Forum No. 3

Saturday, Sept. 25: 1-3 p.m.

George Morales Dove Springs Recreation Center

5801 Ainez Dr., Austin, TX 78744

Public Forum No. 4

Tuesday, Sept. 28: 6-8 p.m.

Via Videoconference on Zoom

Register in advance for this webinar: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jroATJQiRF2nqm9bOkZ1gw

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Public Forum No. 5

Saturday, Oct. 2: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Travis County Community Center at Oak Hill

8656 Texas Highway 71, Austin, TX 78735

You can also submit feedback on the maps to this email. Learn more about the redistricting process online.