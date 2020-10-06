Commission formed to address Austin Police Department concerns holds first meeting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Community Police Review Commission held its first meeting Monday and appointed native Austinite Amani Seay as the temporary chairman.

The newly-formed civilian review panel is made up of 10 commissioners with various backgrounds including a military veteran, a mental health professional and an immigration attorney.

Austin’s Office of Police Oversight says even though the commission is advisory in nature, its input will be critical in making changes at the Austin Police Department moving forward.

“Hopefully it gives a signal to the community that the city is taking this very seriously, and that we want to kind of do this together and work towards this change in a collaborative fashion,” explained Farah C. Muscadin, director of the Office of Police Oversight.

The office put out the call for volunteers to serve on the commission in February.

New meetings for the Community Police Review Commission will be held on the first Monday of each month.