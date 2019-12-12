Live Now
Commercial condo developer XSpace wants to raise millions in 2020 for Texas expansion

Austin

by: Erin Edgemon, Austin Business Journal

A rendering of a 3-story, 106-condo building XSpace is looking to put in Austin. (XSpace photo)

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Austin-based XSpace Group has big plans for 2020.

Construction has yet to start on the group’s first mixed-use commercial condos near Lake Travis in West Austin, but the company’s founders, Tim Manson and Byron Smith, already have plans to build at least 10 more in Austin, Houston and Dallas.

Besides providing places to live, the commercial condos can be used for the storage of vehicles, wine, files and other items. Small businesses such as contractors, plumbers and architects can also operate out of the facility. Something that attracts customers, like a mechanic shop, wouldn’t be allowed to operate there.

