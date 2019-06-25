Come up with a solution to Austin transportation and get $100K for a pilot program

AUSTIN (KXAN) — People often complain about the traffic in Austin — but how many have ideas for how to get around it?

The city is looking for solutions to its transportation needs, and launched a program Monday with the Ford Motor Company to crowdsource ideas and potentially fund a pilot program of the best one.

“The City: One Challenge is built on the belief that we build a city in motion one person, one solution at a time,” the program’s website states. Right now it’s soliciting feedback from people on how they get around in Austin, according to Jeff Jones, Ford City Solutions’ vice president.

“As I go from party to party, or walking down the aisle in the grocery store, I know for a fact that almost everybody in Austin has a really good idea to solve mobility in the city,” Jones said at the announcement event Monday. “Because they bring them to me all the time.”

There will be a series of community workshops, the first of which is July 18 at the Asian American Resource Center at 8401 Cameron Road.

Starting Sept. 10, City:One Challenge will accept proposals, consider them and then announce a pilot program in January. The challenge will provide up to $100,000 to fund the winning idea for Austin.