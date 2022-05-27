AUSTIN (KXAN) — The first stage of Austin’s drought plan will go into effect June 6 including watering restrictions, according to a notice from the city.

This comes after three years of being in the conservation stage, which the city said is the lowest stage of the water conservation code.

The city said as of Friday morning, the combined storage level of Lake Travis and Lake Buchanan is at 1.409 million acre-feet and is expected to fall below 1.4 million acre-feet within the next few days. This is the level that triggers the city’s drought contingency plan.

The city manager ordered for stage 1 restrictions to be enacted in a little more than a week to alert the community ahead of time.

What are stage 1 watering restrictions?

According to the city, watering hours via automatic irrigation will be reduced from 15 hours to 13 hours (midnight through 8 a.m., then 7 p.m. through midnight). All other restrictions remain unchanged including:

Once-per-week automatic irrigation watering schedule will continue for residential, commercial water customers

Twice-per-week hose-end irrigation watering schedule will continue for residential customers

Residents can continue irrigation methods without restrictions for the following:

athletic fields

drip irrigation

hand-held watering with a hose

watering trees with automatic bubblers

automatic drip irrigation

soaker hose beneath the tree canopy and in vegetable gardens

Commercial car washes can operate normally, the city said. Resident car washes and the washing of outdoor surfaces is allowed with a bucket and/or automatic shutoff nozzle. Commercial customers will continue to only use patio misters between the hours of 4 p.m. and midnight.

Learn about your watering schedule on the city’s website.