Cold weather shelters will open again Tuesday night

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin will activate its cold weather shelters again on Tuesday night, as temperatures are expected to drop into the 30s once again.

The shelters were activated on Monday night, also due to temperatures in the 30s. There was also freezing rain in some areas.

In a tweet, the City of Austin said that individual men and women who need shelter should report to the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless (ARCH) at 500 East Seventh Street by 5:15 p.m. Families in need are advised to report to the Salvation Army at 501 E. Eighth St. by 7 p.m.

According to Austin’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management Office, shelters are activated if temperatures fall below 35 degrees wet and 32 degrees dry.

For more information, call (512) 305-4233.