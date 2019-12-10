Cold weather shelters to be activated Tuesday night in Austin

Austin

Rain on a window Austin

Rain drops fall on a window in downtown Austin. Photo: Julie Karam/KXAN

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The city of Austin is activating its cold weather shelters for Tuesday, Dec. 10, with temperatures expected to drop into the 30s.

Single adult men or women needing shelter should report to the ARCH in downtown Austin at East 7th Street by 5:15 p.m.. Families in need should report to the Salvation Army by 7 p.m., according to the city.

The criteria for activating the shelters are temperatures falling below 35 degrees wet and 32 degrees dry, according to Austin’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management office.

The KXAN First Warning Weather team predicts drier air will move into the area Tuesday afternoon that will shut off rain for the evening. 

For more info, call the shelter hotline at 512-305-4233.

