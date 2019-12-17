Cold weather shelters activated ahead of Tuesday’s freezing temperatures

Austin

by: Billy Gates

Posted: / Updated:
Cold Weather Shelter, homeless, ARCH_81530

AUSTIN — Cold weather shelters have been activated for tonight, the city of Austin said.

Single men or women that need shelter should report to the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless, 500 E. 7th Street, by 5:15 p.m. Any families needing shelter should report to Salvation Army, 501 E. 8th Street, by 7 p.m.

Shelters were activated last Tuesday when temperatures dipped near freezing.

The KXAN First Warning Weather team says a freeze will stretch across the area Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

The criteria for activating the shelters are temperatures falling below 35 degrees wet and 32 degrees dry, according to Austin’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management office.

For more info, call the shelter hotline at 512-305-4233.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

A History of Mass Violence Investigation

More Texas Mass Violence

7 -Day and Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

52° / 30°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 52° 30°

Wednesday

60° / 31°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 60° 31°

Thursday

60° / 46°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 60° 46°

Friday

59° / 45°
Showers
Showers 40% 59° 45°

Saturday

66° / 44°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 10% 66° 44°

Sunday

75° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 75° 45°

Monday

74° / 43°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 74° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

50°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
50°

51°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

52°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
52°

52°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
52°

49°

6 PM
Clear
0%
49°

46°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
46°

44°

8 PM
Clear
0%
44°

42°

9 PM
Clear
0%
42°

40°

10 PM
Clear
0%
40°

39°

11 PM
Clear
0%
39°

37°

12 AM
Clear
0%
37°

35°

1 AM
Clear
0%
35°

34°

2 AM
Clear
0%
34°

33°

3 AM
Clear
0%
33°

32°

4 AM
Clear
0%
32°

31°

5 AM
Clear
0%
31°

31°

6 AM
Clear
0%
31°

30°

7 AM
Clear
0%
30°

34°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
34°

39°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
39°

46°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
46°

51°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
51°

54°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

56°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

A History of Mass Violence Investigation

More Texas Mass Violence

Trending Stories

Don't Miss