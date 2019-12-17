Cold weather shelters activated ahead of Tuesday’s freezing temperatures

AUSTIN — Cold weather shelters have been activated for tonight, the city of Austin said.

Single men or women that need shelter should report to the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless, 500 E. 7th Street, by 5:15 p.m. Any families needing shelter should report to Salvation Army, 501 E. 8th Street, by 7 p.m.

Shelters were activated last Tuesday when temperatures dipped near freezing.

The KXAN First Warning Weather team says a freeze will stretch across the area Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

The criteria for activating the shelters are temperatures falling below 35 degrees wet and 32 degrees dry, according to Austin’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management office.

For more info, call the shelter hotline at 512-305-4233.