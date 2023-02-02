FILE – City of Austin to open its cold weather shelters (Photo: KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you need a warm place to stay Thursday night, you can go to One Texas Center at 505 Barton Springs Road between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. to register for a spot.

Warming centers are also available during the day at specific public libraries around Austin.

The following warming centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today:

Anyone can call 311 or 512-974-2000 to request transportation. For more information on the activation status call 512-305-4233.

CapMetro will provide emergency transportation to shelters and will provide life-sustaining trips for MetroAccess customers.

According to Austin Public Health, only service animals would be allowed to stay at the shelters. All other animals would be handed off to Animal Service for pet support.

For more information on what is available during the ice event, visit the Active Information City Hub on the city website.