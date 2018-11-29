Coffee and naps can be your best tool for a productive day

BERLIN, GERMANY – JANUARY 24: A cup of just-brewed flat white, a variation on the classic cappuccino, stands on a counter at Bonanza Coffee Roasters on January 24, 2011 in Berlin, Germany. Bonanza founder Kiduk Reus is among a growing number of so-called third wave artisinal coffee bean roasters who are finding a niche market […]

BETHESDA (KXAN) — If you’re waking up tired and debating whether to nap or drink coffee, try both. Scientists call it “coffee naps” and they say it works.

They say drink a cup of coffee, then nap no longer than 20 minutes. Researchers say while you’re napping for 15 to 20 minutes, the coffee fights a chemical that your body produces that makes you feel tired. When you wake up from your nap, scientists say you feel rested and ready for the day.

