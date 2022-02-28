Cockatiel ‘smoke alarm,’ otter in pond among unique Austin Fire Department calls

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Rescuing cats stuck in a tree definitely still happens for Austin firefighters (in fact, the latest one happened last week), but the department also highlighted on Monday a couple more unusual calls involving animals.

Cockatiel, or smoke alarm?

The Austin Fire Department called this animal encounter “perhaps the most interesting call of them all” in a Facebook post.

Earlier this month, a man called saying he had put out a heater fire early in the morning. The Ladder 36 A-shift crew investigated and found an issue caused the door to blow off and create a small fire. However, it wasn’t the man’s smoke alarm that alerted him to the issue — it didn’t go off.

Instead, Sunnie, a cockatiel, woke up his owner by flapping his wings and making a racket. The man used dish towels to put it out.

“Although Sunnie may be the smartest bird we’ve ever met, we didn’t want him or his owner to be at any future risk, so after the crew ensured the fire was out, the power/gas was cut to the heater unit, and ventilation and air monitoring were complete, they installed five new smoke alarms in the home,” AFD wrote. It added anyone who needs a smoke alarm can call 512-974-0299 and get one.

Otter takes a swim near UT Austin facility

AFD said a couple weeks ago, it went to investigate a critter that had made itself at home in the retention pond behind the University of Texas at Austin Geophysics building at the J.J. Pickle Research campus in north Austin.

They discovered it was an otter, and tried to put a ladder in the water to help it get out.

“It swam straight over to it, rested there for a few minutes…and then swam away,” a Facebook post from the department recounted.

Texas Parks and Wildlife came out and were able to get the otter and move it to “a more appropriate location in line with its natural habitat.”

Rescuing ‘Molty’ from a tree

The calico feline found herself higher than she was comfortable with last Friday after she “followed her instincts and chased some feathered friends into a neighbor’s tree.” The indoor cat spent four hours in the tree, refusing to come down.

AFD’s C-Shift crew from Engine 30 responded and Probationary firefighter Harley Preston brought her down safely.