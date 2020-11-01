Coalitions host PPE Distrib-BOO-tion and flu shot event in southeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several Austin community groups teamed up to provide free flu shots and COVID-19 personal protective equipment on Saturday.

The Austin Latino Coalition and Del Valle Community Coalition held the Halloween themed event at Ojeda Middle School, located near McKinney Falls State Park.

The event was from 9 a.m. till noon. Austin Public Health partnered with the coalitions and provided 250 flu shots for the event on a first come, first serve basis.

“The southeastern zip codes and portions of Austin, Travis County continue to be among the communities with the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and positivity rates,” President of the Del Valle Community Coalition Susanna Woody said in a press release. “Our coalitions are committed to serving our communities by providing access to free resources and support to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19.”

Volunteers also dressed in Halloween costumes and gave out candy to children and families.