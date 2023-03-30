AUSTIN (KXAN) — The festivities for the 2023 CMT Music Awards in Austin are happening now.

The music artists are in the live music capital of the world and giving fans a taste of what they can expect to see on the Country Music Television network.

Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown will be at the helm of the award show airing live Sunday, April 2 from the Moody Center.

“To be in the building in a new city and have life feel like it’s back all at the same time, it’s just more cause for celebration, more cause for a party,” Ballerini told CMT. She also hosted the show in 2022 but after a COVID-19 diagnosis, she ended up doing the show from her home.

CMT’s Cody Alan, Carissa Culiner and Marley Sherwood recorded a special taping

of “CMT Hot 20 Countdown: Live in Austin” at Stubb’s BBQ on Wednesday. Ballerini and Brown made an appearance along with the University of Texas longhorn band, spirit squad and mascot “hook ’em.”

The Hot 20 Countdown airs Saturday mornings on CMT. The 2023 CMT Music Awards air live on CBS from the Moody Center on Sunday, April 2.