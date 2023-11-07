Editor’s note: The above video is from KXAN’s coverage of this trial from Monday (Nov. 6, 2023).

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Closing arguments could begin Tuesday in the murder trial for APD Officer Christopher Taylor, should the state not bring forward any rebuttal witnesses.

On Monday, attorneys representing Austin Police Officer Christopher Taylor finished presenting their case after the state rested last week. Taylor is on trial for murder in the death of Michael Ramos.

Taylor shot and killed Ramos, 42, during an incident with police back in April 2020 at a south Austin apartment complex’s parking lot. Taylor is on administrative leave with APD.

Closing arguments are likely to happen today in the trial of APD Officer Christopher Taylor.



Defense: Expert witnesses called Monday

Monday afternoon, the defense called a professor of psychology from the University of Texas at Austin as its final witness. Dr. David Gilden specializes in what was described in court as “visual perception,” specifically what Taylor may have perceived during the shooting.

Before the jury was brought into the courtroom, the state asked Gilden to say exactly what his testimony would help the jury understand in this case.

“[The] jury has the impression that the car {Ramos was driving] is in full view to anybody looking through an optic, and that there should be absolutely no question in the mind of Mr. Taylor that the car is turning,” Gilden said. After a long pause he continued: “And that is misleading.”

To this point in the trial, the jury has been shown several reconstructions of what Taylor may have seen when he fired shots. Gilden testified that those did not capture the narrowness of what Taylor could perceive and went so far as call the state’s version “cartoonish.”

During cross-examination, the state questioned Gilden’s qualifications and highlighted that he had only testified two times previously.

“What qualifies you to determine what’s relevant to a jury in a criminal case?” Prosecutor Gary Cobb asked. Gilden responded that “what information is available to a person who is aiming” is “the most important thing to be addressed.”