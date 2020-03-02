Clear bag policy coming to COTA concert venue

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In what is now the standard for public events around Central Texas, the clear bag policy will be instituted at the Circuit of the Americas’ Germania Insurance Amphitheater starting with the 2020 concert series.

Large bags must be a clear tote or a one gallon storage bag. Small clutch bags or purses are still accepted and don’t have to be clear. COTA provided a graphic with the approved size for entry to the venue.

COTA also made changes to its lawn seating policy preventing any type of chairs in the area. Blankets cannot exceed 30”x 60.” Additionally, COTA announced its staff reserves the right to consolidate space and relocate parties on the lawn during high-volume shows to allow seating for all people with tickets.

The first concert of the season is RÜFÜS DU SOL on March 14.

A majority of Central Texas school districts have implemented the clear bag policy for all athletic events over the last two years. The University of Texas added the policy to its athletic events in 2017.