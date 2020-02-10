Class-action lawsuit alleging mishandled sexual assault cases in Travis County dismissed

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A United States district court judge ruled to dismiss a class-action lawsuit Monday that claimed Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley and other Austin officials mishandled sexual assault cases for eight women.

In June 2018, three women filed a lawsuit, claiming they were denied “equal access to justice and equal protection of the law,” according to a lawsuit. The lawsuit claimed the three women were subjected to “policies, customs, and practices that discriminate against them based on their gender.” Since then, five other women joined the suit, including one who filed a lawsuit against Moore and First Assistant District Attorney Melinda Montford last September, claiming that the two conspired together to say that her alleged sexual assault was consensual.

Along with Moore and Manley, the city of Austin, former Travis County DA Rosemary Lehmberg, former APD Chief Art Acevedo, Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez and the county itself were named in the class-action suit.

The lawsuit dismissed Monday put the main question from the plaintiffs like this: “Plaintiffs assert that at the heart of this case is the ‘federal constitutional question: Does it violate the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution for the City of Austin and Travis County to systematically refuse to appropriately investigate and prosecute sex crimes against women based on biased assumptions about women?'”

The defendants argue the plaintiffs have not “stated claims for which relief may be granted.” The judge found except for one case, the plaintiffs’ claims are not specific. The judge also “declines to exercise jurisdiction” related to other claims in the case, in part because the plaintiffs may be able to bring their claims to state court, and because the federal court did not want its ruling to conflict with new laws in Texas.

The lawsuit was originally heard Dec. 17, 2018, but further consideration of the case was delayed to see if the Texas Legislature passed any laws that might affect it. The legislature passed a number of bills, including one that creates deadlines for Sexual Assault Kit testing and requires law enforcement to clear their backlogs. In February 2019, the Austin Police Department cleared its backlog of 2,665 untested rape kits.

Another bill created a sexual assault task force, which is charged with recommending how law enforcement around the state can improve how sex assault cases are handled.

In January 2019, the Austin City Council also asked the city manager to hire an outside firm to review how the city investigates sexual assaults.

“Were the court to review Plaintiffs’ remaining claims, not only would the court be assessing the new laws as they might affect Plaintiffs’ claims and any underlying criminal cases, but the court would need to analyze how the requested prospective relief could be granted without coming into conflict with the implementation of the new laws,” the decision stated.