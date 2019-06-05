CLAIMED! Austin resident is winner of $5 million Mega Millions prize drawn in May
AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin resident claimed their $5 million prize after the Mega Millions ticket they bought at a local grocery store was drawn as the winner on May 21.
The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the ticket from the H-E-B grocery store located at 5800 West Slaughter Lane. The ticket was a quick pick and the winning numbers were 10-50-55-56-58-15. The $5 million prize money was because the person won the Match 5 + Megaplier prize which multiplied their $1 million winnings to $5 million.
While there was no winner for the ultimate jackpot prize of $367 million during that drawing, another ticket winning the $5 million prize was sold in Pennsylvania during that drawing. You can see photos of some recent winners who claimed their prizes and chose not to remain anonymous on the Mega Millions website.
TRUE OR FALSE? Massive prize pot invites myths, misconceptions about lottery. Here's the reality
After a drawing, if someone has a winning ticket, they have 180 days to claim their prize after the draw date and it isn't considered valid until it is presented at the time of payment and meets the Commission's validation requirements.
The current Mega Millions jackpot has now risen to more than half a billion dollars at $530 million. The next drawing will be on Friday, June 7. You can get more information about how to play on the website.
Some of the other games you can play in the Texas Lottery include "Powerball," "Lotto Texas," "All or Nothing," "Texas Two Step," "Pick 3," "Daily 4," "Cash Five" and scratch ticket games.
In March, a Round Rock resident won $3 million with a Texas Lottery scratch ticket. See where that ticket was sold.
More Austin Stories
-
More than 40 years later, formerly homeless man to resume classes at UT
AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday, a man from Austin who spent decades homeless will start his first college class in more than 40 years.
David Carter dropped out of the University of Texas at Austin in 1975 and at 67-years-old, he's been re-admitted.
"If I could change one thing about my past life, I would've stayed in school," Carter said.Read the Full Article
-
Bill awaiting Abbott's signature could derail Austin ISD's sex education plan
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three years in the making, and with final approval scheduled for later this month, Austin ISD's revamped sex education curriculum suddenly finds itself on life support.
That's because Senate Bill 22 cleared both the Texas Senate and the House of Representatives on the final weekend of the legislative session — and it's now sitting on Governor Greg Abbott's desk awaiting his signature.
If signed, the bill would ban "certain transactions between a governmental entity and an abortion provider or affiliate of the provider."Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Man killed in crash on Bundyhill Drive Sunday identified by police
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man killed in a crash in east Austin Sunday morning has been identified by Austin police.
The crash happened near the intersection of Bundyhill Drive and East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 2:37 a.m.
Police say the victim, 34-year-old Lance Christopher Smith, was driving south on Bundyhill Drive when he ran a stop sign at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and crashed into a guard rail.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
Trending Stories
-
-
-
-
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Don't Miss
-
- Austin Police find 169 pounds of meth in north Austin apartment
- Check your tickets! Mega Millions ticket sold at Austin H-E-B store wins $5 million
- Billionaire graduation speaker from Austin pledges to pay class of 2019 student debt
- Tardar Sauce, the original 'Grumpy Cat,' has died at age 7
- MAPPED: See which Texas districts and private schools have high vaccine exemption rates
- Caught on doorbell camera: Snake bites Oklahoma man in face
- Don't call back! FCC warns of West African 'One Ring' phone scam in Texas