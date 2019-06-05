CLAIMED! Austin resident is winner of $5 million Mega Millions prize drawn in May

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin resident claimed their $5 million prize after the Mega Millions ticket they bought at a local grocery store was drawn as the winner on May 21.

The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the ticket from the H-E-B grocery store located at 5800 West Slaughter Lane. The ticket was a quick pick and the winning numbers were 10-50-55-56-58-15. The $5 million prize money was because the person won the Match 5 + Megaplier prize which multiplied their $1 million winnings to $5 million.

While there was no winner for the ultimate jackpot prize of $367 million during that drawing, another ticket winning the $5 million prize was sold in Pennsylvania during that drawing. You can see photos of some recent winners who claimed their prizes and chose not to remain anonymous on the Mega Millions website.

After a drawing, if someone has a winning ticket, they have 180 days to claim their prize after the draw date and it isn’t considered valid until it is presented at the time of payment and meets the Commission’s validation requirements.

The current Mega Millions jackpot has now risen to more than half a billion dollars at $530 million. The next drawing will be on Friday, June 7. You can get more information about how to play on the website.

Some of the other games you can play in the Texas Lottery include “Powerball,” “Lotto Texas,” “All or Nothing,” “Texas Two Step,” “Pick 3,” “Daily 4,” “Cash Five” and scratch ticket games.

