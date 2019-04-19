Austin

Citywide Good Friday service benefits growing cancer care charity

By:
Posted: Apr 19, 2019 / 05:38 AM CDT / Updated: Apr 19, 2019 / 06:18 AM CDT

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The 10th annual citywide Good Friday service, hosted at the Frank Erwin Center by a group of local churches, benefits a nonprofit that provides basic necessities, gifts, food and other care to families of kids fighting cancer and other illnesses.

B.I.G. Love Cancer Care, founded 12 years ago by Jessica Phillips, has grown to five hospitals and 20 programs, serving hundreds of thousands of people around south and central Texas.

Phillips and a group of volunteers surprised a Round Rock family Tuesday at Dell Children's Blood and Cancer Center with gifts, pizza and an ice cream cake for Jaevin Wilson's eleventh birthday.

"To see the smile on his face was amazing," Anissa Robinson-Carter, Jae's mom, said.

Jae has spent a lot of time at the clinic as his sickle cell disease has worsened. Much of fifth grade, his mom told KXAN, was spent out of school, alternating between home and the hospital.

"When I say he's been through a lot, he's had two major surgeries of two major organ removals," Robinson-Carter said. "I almost lost him in September, and then in June, almost lost him as well."

It's tough on an 11-year-old, just as tough on his mom, whose younger son, Treylin, also has the blood disorder. "Every day you take one day at a time, and every moment is cherished."

Phillips knows the struggles families go through when battling life-threatening illnesses. Her nonprofit's goal is to make life a little easier in clinics, hospitals and cancer units, "but it started with a 3-year-old little girl," she said. "My girl."

In 2004, Phillips' daughter Brooke was diagnosed with leukemia and spent the next two years fighting the disease in a cancer unit like the ones her mom visits now.

Through it all, Brooke never lost her giving spirit.

"To be able to see other people and to see their need and want to help, and to love them and to share her toys and to give our food and to reach out in the midst of her own suffering," Phillips said, "it changed our life forever."

Cancer took Brooke's life in 2006, and the next year Phillips founded B.I.G. Love Cancer Care. The acronym stands for "Brooke's Incredible Gift."

This fall she plans to expand her charity to a sixth hospital and hopes to reach a seventh next year. It all takes a lot of money, and she relies on donations to keep the work going. Tickets to the citywide Good Friday service are free and available here. You can donate at the event or by going to the B.I.G. Love website.

"If we can have the kids smile a little bit more," she said, "then we've done what we intended to do."

The nonprofit also couldn't function without the help of volunteers like Emili Krantz. She, too, knows the value of having a support system in uncertain times.

Her daughter, Isabel, was also 3 years old at the time of her leukemia diagnosis in 2016. The disease caused myriad complications, and for two years she fought through them with her family by her side.

"B.I.G. Love just kept coming through the door every week" to offer support, Krantz said.

Isabel completed treatment in July 2018 and is now in remission. Krantz didn't wait long to get in touch with Phillips to offer her services to the nonprofit. Now she sits on the board and brings joy and relief to families like Jae's.

"I don't know what I would have done if I didn't have B.I.G. Love," Robinson-Carter said.

Jae got out of the hospital most recently a week ago, a welcome change just days before his birthday. But his mom knows it won't be his last time in a clinic or hospital room, and she knows she'll need continued support as Jae keeps up his fight.

"Today, we're praising and thanking God that we're celebrating life, we're excited about life," Robinson-Carter said. "And to be here with B.I.G. Love and them showering my son with gifts and seeing him smile, as a mother, you thank God for those moments."

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Austin Stories

Trending Video

  • Good Friday fundraiser raises money for fallen first responders

    Good Friday fundraiser raises money for fallen first responders

  • 22-year-old barber kayaks across Texas to see his state with new eyes

    22-year-old barber kayaks across Texas to see his state with new eyes

  • Mistrials: what's the cost to try a case again?

    Mistrials: what's the cost to try a case again?

  • Fort Hood active duty soldier accused of sexual assault

    Fort Hood active duty soldier accused of sexual assault

  • Residents say a tower is terrorizing their Austin neighborhood

    Residents say a tower is terrorizing their Austin neighborhood

  • Mueller Report Crosstalk with Ken Dilanian

    Mueller Report Crosstalk with Ken Dilanian

  • Turtles in the Colorado River

    Turtles in the Colorado River

  • Finding a snake along the Colorado River

    Finding a snake along the Colorado River

  • Kayak trip video

    Kayak trip video

  • Texas State researchers are trying to save the Houston Toad from disappearing

    Texas State researchers are trying to save the Houston Toad from disappearing

  • Uber rolls out new safety feature to protect passengers

    Uber rolls out new safety feature to protect passengers

  • Bill would address early pickups for students who aren't suspended

    Bill would address early pickups for students who aren't suspended

  • 'Looked like a bomb had gone off.' Lightning splinters tree outside south Austin home

    'Looked like a bomb had gone off.' Lightning splinters tree outside south Austin home

  • Neighbors take action against abandoned house in northeast Austin

    Neighbors take action against abandoned house in northeast Austin

  • Seven arrested in San Antonio drug raid, 20 kilos of meth seized

    Seven arrested in San Antonio drug raid, 20 kilos of meth seized

  • Packing for a kayak trip across Texas

    Packing for a kayak trip across Texas

  • Machine that pulls water from the air coming to North Texas

    Machine that pulls water from the air coming to North Texas

  • Texas leaders react to redacted Mueller Report

    Texas leaders react to redacted Mueller Report

  • Census numbers show the increase in residents to the Austin-Round Rock area

    Census numbers show the increase in residents to the Austin-Round Rock area

  • Kayak passing underwater

    Kayak passing underwater

  • Texas Kayaker hoists boat over a dam

    Texas Kayaker hoists boat over a dam

  • Texas man kayaking across the state

    Texas man kayaking across the state

  • Gary Williams DC

    Gary Williams DC

  • How to deal with seasonal allergies

    How to deal with seasonal allergies

  • Copperbend Lightning

    Copperbend Lightning

  • FULL INTERVIEW: Senator Cruz pitches education plan on Texas tour

    FULL INTERVIEW: Senator Cruz pitches education plan on Texas tour

  • County presenting 3 final designs for Steiner Ranch evacuation route

    County presenting 3 final designs for Steiner Ranch evacuation route

  • County presenting 3 final designs for Steiner Ranch evacuation route

    County presenting 3 final designs for Steiner Ranch evacuation route

  • Damage inside house

    Damage inside house

  • Central Texans prepare for hail

    Central Texans prepare for hail

  • Doorbell cam shows moment lightning culls tree in south Austin

    Doorbell cam shows moment lightning culls tree in south Austin

  • Tree apparently splintered by lightning in south Austin neighborhood

    Tree apparently splintered by lightning in south Austin neighborhood

  • Tree apparently splintered by lightning in south Austin

    Tree apparently splintered by lightning in south Austin

  • Thunderstorms in San Marcos/Hays County

    Thunderstorms in San Marcos/Hays County

  • Llano prepares for storms while still recovering from October devastation

    Llano prepares for storms while still recovering from October devastation

  • Red light banning bill could be en route to House floor

    Red light banning bill could be en route to House floor

  • Hill Country pipeline opponents are taking Kinder Morgan to court

    Hill Country pipeline opponents are taking Kinder Morgan to court

  • Austin's severe weather planning to be reviewed

    Austin's severe weather planning to be reviewed

  • Full KXAN interview with Senator Ted Cruz on education bill

    Full KXAN interview with Senator Ted Cruz on education bill

  • Beto O'Rourke takes presidential campaign to Virginia, New Hampshire

    Beto O'Rourke takes presidential campaign to Virginia, New Hampshire

  • Mini-golf to honor the memory of Erik Kyle Hanson

    Mini-golf to honor the memory of Erik Kyle Hanson

  • Lawmakers, law enforcement work to address major officer shortages

    Lawmakers, law enforcement work to address major officer shortages

  • Transgender UT student loses scholarship after military policy change

    Transgender UT student loses scholarship after military policy change

  • Senator Cruz pitches education plan on Texas tour

    Senator Cruz pitches education plan on Texas tour

  • Man arrested in connection Kendra Scott burglary

    Man arrested in connection Kendra Scott burglary

  • Llano getting larger barricades after woman's death during flooding

    Llano getting larger barricades after woman's death during flooding

  • COTA races to get approval for second Austin Bold soccer game

    COTA races to get approval for second Austin Bold soccer game

  • From 6th grader to lawmakers, an effort to cure Alzheimer's in Texas

    From 6th grader to lawmakers, an effort to cure Alzheimer's in Texas

  • Mayor Steve Adler will deliver State of the City Address Wednesday

    Mayor Steve Adler will deliver State of the City Address Wednesday

  • Round Rock police looking for suspect in fatal hit-and-run

    Round Rock police looking for suspect in fatal hit-and-run

  • Police investigating suspicious death in north Austin

    Police investigating suspicious death in north Austin

  • The new Kingsland Bridge is set to re-open

    The new Kingsland Bridge is set to re-open

  • Which trees are more dangerous during situations of severe wind

    Which trees are more dangerous during situations of severe wind

  • Six years later: Learning from the deadly West fertilizer plant explosion

    Six years later: Learning from the deadly West fertilizer plant explosion

  • Every student in IDEA Public Schools' entire first class is headed to college

    Every student in IDEA Public Schools' entire first class is headed to college

  • Jenna Quinn Law aims to prevent child sexual abuse

    Jenna Quinn Law aims to prevent child sexual abuse

  • The impact a power outage can have during severe weather

    The impact a power outage can have during severe weather

  • First Warning Weather University: How Does Hail Form?

    First Warning Weather University: How Does Hail Form?

  • 4 forecasters track severe thunderstorms on the way to Texas
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    4 forecasters track severe thunderstorms on the way to Texas

  • Download the KXAN Weather App for alerts, latest updates and more

    Download the KXAN Weather App for alerts, latest updates and more

More Stories

Trending Gallery

Farmer in the Del Valle Night
Farmer in the Del Valle Night

Farmer in the Del Valle Night

Photo Galleries /

Trending Stories

Don't Miss