AUSTIN (KXAN) – The City of Austin Housing Department announced it is applying for $10 million in federal funds, which, if selected, will go towards implementing housing policy plans, improving housing strategies and producing more affordable housing.

The city is applying for the funds through the Pathways Removing Obstacles (PRO) to Housing Grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

“By offering this grant opportunity, HUD recognizes that communities across the U.S. are suffering from a lack of affordable housing and housing production isn’t meeting demand,” said Rosie Truelove, director for the Austin housing department, in a release.

“Here in Austin, supply constraints are increasing housing costs, reducing affordability over the long term. Our proposed activities will integrate more funding for our equitable housing initiatives to create affordable units and stretch our efforts to affirmatively further fair housing,” she continued.

The federal PRO Housing Grant’s aim is to empower communities working to open up access to affordable housing by increasing production and removing barriers. The housing department pointed out that lower-income communities and underserved communities of color are particularly affected by the pressures of unaffordable housing.

If you would like to share your input on how funding should support Austin housing programs, public comment will open Oct. 10 through Oct. 25 through the following: