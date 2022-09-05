AUSTIN (KXAN) — Long-timers remember it as the City-Wide Garage Sale. Now called the City-Wide Vintage Sale, the 45-year-old event makes its return to the Palmer Events Center in Austin on Saturday and Sunday.

The event has been drawing thousands of collectors and bargain hunters since 1977.

You can find 45,000 square feet of jewelry, artwork, paintings, knickknacks and collectibles.

The sale is open Saturday and Sunday. Adults will pay $8 at the door and 12 and under get in free:

Early Shopper hours Tickets: $12 Saturday only: 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you are looking to sell your treasures, here’s a link.