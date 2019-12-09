City wants to expand limited storage solutions for homeless

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The city of Austin is seeking answers to one aspect of its homelessness problem that often gets overlooked: storage.

It is currently looking for a vendor that can offer lockers or other storage containers for clients of the Downtown Austin Community Court’s Intensive Case Management Program.

Solicitation documents say other features that could be included are the ability to charge phones, mail slots, ventilation, solutions for bed bugs and other security features.

The city says up to $50,000 would be available for an initial seven-month period from March 1, 2020 to Sept. 30, 2020.

The ARCH has a waitlist of hundreds who are seeking a place to store their belongings.

However, as the ARCH converts to a strictly housing-focused shelter, the lockers and bins at its Day Resource Center will soon only be used for those receiving services there.

KXAN Investigator Kevin Clark will have a full report at 6.