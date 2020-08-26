ABJ: City wants at least 300 residential units from redevelopment of North Austin property near rail stop

This Austin Energy property at 6909 Ryan Dr. — called the Justin Lane tract because it’s also off that road — has access to commuter rail. It’s near where Airport and North Lamar boulevards meet in north Austin. (Photo courtesy Arnold Wells/ABJ)

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Public officials want whoever redevelops a key city-owned tract in north Austin to build at least 300 residential units on the site.

In an Aug. 25 memo, the city of Austin released fresh details about how the land at 6909 Ryan Dr., near North Lamar and Airport boulevards, will be transformed.

Referred to as the Justin Lane tract, it is one of the city’s prime public sites slated for redevelopment as affordable housing, creative space for artists, open space or other community benefits.

