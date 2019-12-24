City vs. county over hotel occupancy tax, Travis Co. Expo Center

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The future of the Travis County Expo Center could be at risk.

County leaders say that’s because city leaders are prioritizing the expansion of the Convention Center.

A spokesperson for county leaders says the county will have to end its lease of the Expo Center. They say that’s because the city will not release money collected from the Hotel Occupancy Tax to the county for the facility.

That money was approved by voters in November.

In a letter to the county, city leaders say they are committed to exploring options to achieve the county’s goal for the Expo Center.

They go on to say that using the HOT can not be an option since they plan to use the money to expand the Convention Center.

In May, Austin City Council members voted to spend more than $1 billion to tear down and expand the Convention Center.